Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego meets with the President on Infrastructure

Electrical workers from IBEW Local 266, who work exclusively for SRP, were busy Wednesday working storm repairs, including a transformer station near 75th avenue and Lower Buckeye that was struck by lightning.

But union journeymen are expecting to be plenty busy if President Biden’s infrastructure plan becomes a reality.

“I’m looking at outside locals that will be doing work between states as far as charging systems, things going on with the grid on the west side of the United States,” said Jerry Long the Business Manager for IBEW Local 266.

“I was pleasantly surprised how focused they were on Phoenix and Arizona,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who joined a bi-partisan group of mayors and governors at the White House Wednesday.

The group was there to hear from President Biden about his plan to rebuild America.

Mayor Gallego has her list of infrastructure priorities for Phoenix.

“We know we have sewer lines that are over 100 years old,” Gallego said. “We have to invest in our water system. We need to invest in our traditional freeway system as well as the best most modern technology to move people through our streets and light rail corridors.”

The mayor also wants infrastructure improvements at Sky Harbor to help maintain the airport’s status as one of the best in the U.S.

“I shared with the president, Phoenix has skin in the game. We are ready to invest along with the federal government,” Mayor Gallego said.

Last month, a bi-partisan group of senators, which included Senator Kyrsten Sinema, agreed to a $ 1.7 trillion dollar infrastructure plan. That number remains a moving target as some lawmakers try to include more programs and money into the final bill.

Whatever is decided, Mayor Gallego says the city will be ready.

“I can tell you in Phoenix, we’re getting ready to put those dollars to work the second they arrive.”