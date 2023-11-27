Watch Now
Phoenix living costs rank above national average, new study shows

It got less expensive to buy a home in every ZIP code in the Phoenix metro between August 2022 and August 2023. That's according to an analysis of data from Zillow Group Inc. and Bankrate LLC by The Business Journals. Nationally, median home prices inched up by an average of 0.67% between 2022 and 2023 — emblematic of a housing market that has retreated from the lofty gains seen during and immediately after the pandemic.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 27, 2023
Think living in Phoenix is expensive? Data shows it is, but some expenses are less than they are in other parts of the country.

According to an Axios report, the cost of living in Phoenix is slightly above the national average.

The report shows Phoenix’s housing costs were 12 points above the national average, and groceries and transportation costs were also above average.

However, health care and utilities in Phoenix came in below average, according to Axios.

Other parts of the Valley and state were even pricier than Phoenix. The report showed Surprise, Gilbert, Prescott, and Flagstaff were more expensive, and Lake Havasu City was the most expensive city in the state.

