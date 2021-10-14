Phoenix is gaining the most workers from these major cities

PHOENIX — The Phoenix metro area gained the most workers in the previous 12 months from Los Angeles, Chicago and the San Francisco Bay area.

Meanwhile, Texas has been the most popular destination for workers leaving Phoenix for the past two years, according to LinkedIn research.

LinkedIn analyzed the migration of members according to who changed their location on the platform between September 2020 to 2021. The study says that for every 10,000 LinkedIn members listing their location as Phoenix, 9.19 workers moved to the city in the last year from Los Angeles. That was significantly higher than the 5.43 workers from Chicago and 4.06 from the Bay Area.

The top two cities are the same ones LinkedIn tracked as the top metros losing workers to Phoenix in a similar report last year. In that 2020 report, Tucson had more workers coming in to Phoenix than the San Francisco Bay area.

Rounding out the top 10 metro areas losing workers to Phoenix over the past 12 months are Tucson, New York City, Seattle, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, Milwaukee and Denver.

