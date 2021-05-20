Phoenix City Council votes to lift its mask mandate

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to lift its city-wide mask requirements for those who've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vote comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated guidance that said people who've received the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered to be fully vaccinated -- that is, received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson and waited the two weeks -- could resume most indoor and outdoor activities without needing to wear a mask, including attending events and crowded gatherings.

Masks, however, are still required for everyone on public transportation, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, city buses, and trains due to a federal mask mandate.

Travelers are still required to wear face masks at airports, train stations, and while traveling. Read more on our joint statement at https://t.co/dah2QukseS pic.twitter.com/XkQfGSsgme — TSA (@TSA) May 14, 2021

Private businesses, including bars, breweries, restaurants, and stores, can also require customers to wear masks inside their establishments,

Large stores, such as Trader Joe's, Walmart, Target, Costco, Fry's Food Stores, Sprouts, Bashas', Food City, and AJ's Fine Foods have all lifted their mask requirements for fully vaccinated people within the last week, except in locations where there is is a local or state mandate.

"This is an important step in our fight against #COVID19. Let’s remain vigilant by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when recommended," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a tweet following the vote.

We have updated our mask mandate to follow CDC guidelines. This is an important step in our fight against #COVID19. Let’s remain vigilant by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when recommended. https://t.co/LgEKagoC7Q — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) May 20, 2021

Tempe and Tucson councils both voted to lift their mask mandates this week. Chandler and Scottsdale lifted their mask mandates last week. Mesa lifted its mask mandate, which goes into effect on Monday, May 24.