Person dead after UTV rollover crash on Beeline Highway Saturday

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a utility task vehicle (UTV) on the Beeline Highway.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of the Beeline Highway and Bush Highway for reports of a crash.

When they arrived they learned that two people were in a UTV when it overturned.

One person died at the scene and the other person was not injured. Officials have not released the name or age of the person who died.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains underway.