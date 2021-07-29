Peoria, Phoenix, Tucson to again require masks in city-owned buildings and facilities

PHOENIX — The cities of Peoria, Phoenix, Tempe, and Tucson will again require people to wear masks, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and those who have not, when inside city-owned buildings and facilities, such as libraries and aquatic facilities.

In response to an increase in the B.1.617.2 Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 guidance around masks and recommended people wear masks when indoors in areas where there is "substantial or high" community spread.

According to the CDC's online COVID Data Tracker, 13 of the 15 counties in Arizona, including Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal, are all considered to be in "high" or "substantial" spread. Cochise and Yuma counties are considered to be in "moderate" spread.

There is no mask requirement for private businesses, such as bars, restaurants, and stores, however, those businesses can set their own rules for their customers and employees.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a tweet Thursday that she instructed the city manager to again require masks in all city buildings. Peoria will require masks beginning Thursday, July 29. Tempe will require them beginning Friday, July 30. Phoenix will require them beginning August 2.

With schools opening again for in-person learning, the CDC also recommended "universal indoor masking" for everyone, including teachers, staff, students, and visitors -- no matter their vaccination status.

Currently, those 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ, who will be leaving her position at the end of August to join Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, said prior to that announcement that the state agency would be recommending the CDC's guidance when it came to schools.

The state's superintendent Kathy Hoffman also encouraged people to follow the CDC's new guidance.



Despite that, however, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in June signed an executive order that prohibits schools from requiring students to wear masks or get the vaccine in order to return to in-person learning. Schools can continue to encourage people to get the vaccine.

"Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change," the governor said in a statement, in part, on Tuesday, following the CDC's and ADHS' recommendations.