PD: Officer, man injured in shooting in Globe

GLOBE, AZ — A police officer and man have been injured after exchanging gunfire in Globe Friday evening.

The Globe Police department says they responded to a call of a man, later identified as 30-year-old Perry Roy Tonto, who was making threats of shooting an officer at around 4:50 p.m. Friday. The person who called the police says they dropped the intoxicated man off at a McDonald's with a loaded weapon.

When officials arrived on the scene, they could not locate Tonto and said they shortly got another call from a home nearby of a man in a backyard with a handgun.

Officers say they located Tonto who was hiding behind a shed in the area. The man then began shooting at officers as soon as they exited their vehicles.

After "a brief exchange of gunfire took place" Globe police say one officer was struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital due to his injuries.

Tonto was also shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he was later released.

Tonto was been booked into the Gila County jail for attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and prohibited possession of a weapon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be conducting the investigation.