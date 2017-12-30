PCSO: Motorcyclist seriously injured in San Tan Valley wreck

Jeff Popovich
4:01 PM, Dec 30, 2017
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a crash on Hunt Highway near Gary Road left a motorcyclist with serious injuries Friday night.

The family of Matthew Santiago says he was seriously injured after he was involved in wreck with a car late Friday night. They say he's currently in the hospitalized with critical brain trauma, a pelvic fracture, multiple facial fractures, and serious road rash.

The Santiago family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist Matthew during this difficult time.

