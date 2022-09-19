Watch Now
PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy

PCSO finds decomposed body outside of Eloy
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 16:26:58-04

ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy.

On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.

PCSO has not released many details regarding the remains but believes they belong to a male. A name or cause of death hasn't been determined.

Results are pending from the Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office.

