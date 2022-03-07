Mother arrested in Pinal County after infant son dies with drugs in system

PINAL COUNTY — A mother was arrested following the January 2020 death of her infant son after fentanyl and cocaine were found in his system.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Erika Whab for the death of her son back in January 2020.

The infant's toxicology report found large amounts of fentanyl in his blood, according to PCSO. The report also found cocaine in his body, though cocaine exposure was not the cause of death.

PCSO says Wahab admitted to using fentanyl pills and cocaine with her boyfriend while in the house.

She also agreed that their drug use created a dangerous environment for her 8-month-old child.

Wahab is facing second degree murder and child abuse charges.