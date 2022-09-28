Watch Now
PCSD: One person dead after plane crashes Wednesday near Sahuarita

Cause of crash unknown, no other injuries reported
The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the crash was in the 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 19:31:03-04

TUCSON, Aruz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department say one person is dead after a plane crashed Wednesday near Sahuarita, 23 miles south of Tucson.

The 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro Road near the Flying Diamond Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said only the pilot was aboard the single-engine Grumman American AA5B.

Pima County Sheriff's officials confirmed the fatality but the name of the pilot wasn't immediately released.

There were no road closures as a result.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash along with the FAA.

