Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

PCSD investigates inmate death after finding him unresponsive in cell

Pima County officials found no signs of trauma
Ohio prison has nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases
Jessica Noll | WCPO
<p>The old Bracken County (Ky.) jail.</p>
Ohio prison has nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases
Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 17:27:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.

The incident occurred on October 6 around 5:10 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The inmate was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Willhite. He had been in custody since the afternoon of October 5 for a felony drug warrant.

According to PCSD, they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!