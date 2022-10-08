PCSD investigates inmate death after finding him unresponsive in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.

The incident occurred on October 6 around 5:10 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The inmate was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Willhite. He had been in custody since the afternoon of October 5 for a felony drug warrant.

According to PCSD, they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The investigation remains ongoing.

