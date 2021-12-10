Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Partnership extends powerlines to Navajo Nation homes

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Bacon/AP
In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019 photo, utility workers prepare a power pole to connect a home in Kaibeto on the Navajo Nation to the electric grid. Miranda Haskie and her husband Jimmie Long Jr. have lived in the home with their son Jayden Long, 13, for more than a decade without electricity. An ambitious project to connect homes to the electric grid on the country's largest American Indian reservation is wrapping up. Utility crews from across the U.S. have volunteered their time over the past few weeks to hook up about 300 homes on the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Jake Bacon)
Navajo Nation Electricity
Posted at 6:11 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 08:11:54-05

NAVAJO NATION — Work crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are partnering with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to extend powerlines to homes in several tribal communities including Chilchinbeto, Kayenta, Chinle, Kaibeto and Coppermine.

At a project site in Chilchinbeto, crews are working to extend a nine-mile stretch of powerlines.

As of Thursday, the partnership has successfully connected 29 homes since the crews arrived from Los Angeles in late November.

Tribal officials say the goal is to connect as many homes as possible to the electric grid within six weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV