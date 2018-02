PARKER, AZ - A student at Parker High School has been arrested after making threats to buy an AR-15, and a shotgun was found in the student's truck on school property.

The Parker police department's school resource officer was investigating reports of a student making threats when the student admitted to having a shotgun in his truck.

Parker police and the Colorado River Indian Tribe investigated and found the student's unloaded shotgun in his vehicle.

The student was arrested and is facing misconduct involving weapons charges and possessing a deadly weapon on school property.