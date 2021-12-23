Packaged salads produced in Yuma and North Carolina recalled due to listeria concerns

Check your crisper drawer — Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a recall of branded and private-label packaged salads.

The products in question were produced at facilities in Yuma, Arizona, and Bessemer City, North Carolina.

Some of the packaged foods under the recall include:



Dole Angel Hair Coleslaw

Dole Buffalo Ranch Chopped Kit

Kroger Shredded Romaine

Kroger Garden Salad

Marketside Spinach

50-50 Clamshell Boxes

and dozens more.

The voluntary recall is due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Operations at both facilities have been temporarily suspended for cleaning and sanitation.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package (see examples below) and will have a “Best if Used By” date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022.”

Anyone with the products is urged to not eat them and throw them out immediately.

See the full list of products here.