Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Option of running I-11 through Lake Mead area off the table

items.[0].image.alt
Julie Jacobson/AP
In this April 16, 2013, file photo, a "bathtub ring" shows the high water mark on Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nev. Tension among U.S. states that rely on the Colorado River escalated into a public feud when an Arizona water provider was accused of manipulating the level of Lake Mead amid a prolonged drought, threatening supplies for 40 million people in two countries. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Lake Mead Colorado River Drought Plan AP Photo
Posted at 2:47 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 17:47:06-04

LAS VEGAS — One of the options for building out Interstate 11 is now off the table.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the option of running I-11 through the Lake Mead area near the Arizona state line was removed for numerous reasons, such as the potential impact on sensitive environmental resources and protected areas.

Additionally, access, mobility, connectivity, financial feasibility and public opposition played a role in the decision.

The remaining two corridor options, western and central, will advance for further study.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona