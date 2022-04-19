Opportunities for more women to get into construction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Leona Charley is a commercial electrician with Canyon State Electric. She's working on a large construction site in North Scottsdale and is part of a growing number of women choosing construction as a career.

Her typical day on a job now is much different than it was several years ago. Charley grew up on the Navajo Nation. After high school, she got an office job doing clerical work along with providing customer service.

She did the office life for a while, but it wasn't cutting it.

"Being in the office, I didn't really enjoy," said Charley.

Her uncle is an electrician. He encouraged her to change careers and get into construction.

Although women make up 47% of the entire workforce in the US, just under 11% work in construction, and only 1% work on the front lines.

The numbers are changing though.

An estimated 13% of construction firms in the country are owned by women, a 94% jump from 2007.

Here in Arizona, there are opportunities to get into the business. Build Your Future Arizona estimates there are 10,000 unfilled constructions jobs right now.

For Charley, resetting her life and changing careers has been worth it. She's found a job that's truly fulfilling.

For more information on a job in construction, click here.