One person injured following DPS pursuit, crash in eastern Arizona

The incident occurred along U.S-191 near Chambers, Arizona
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 07:53:42-05

One person was injured after a pursuit involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in eastern Arizona Saturday evening.

The incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday along U.S.-191, which runs near the eastern border of the state, through much of Apache County.

At one point during the pursuit, a vehicle crashed near milepost 366, located near Chambers, Arizona.

Officials transported one person to the hospital.

The condition of the person was not immediately known.

It is unclear what led authorities to pursue the vehicle or if anyone was taken into custody.

No road closures were in place following the crash.

