One passenger killed in plane crash near Show Low Lake

SHOW LOW, AZ — One person has been killed and another is in critical condition after a plane crash near Show Low Lake Wednesday.

According to Navajo County, the small plane crash happened around 6 p.m. in a meadow near Show Low Lake.

Show Low is northeast of the Valley, about 90 miles east of Payson.

The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District and Show Low police both responded to the incident.

One person has died and another was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition.

Details on what caused the crash and the exact type of aircraft involved have not been released. Mesa Timber says the NTSB and police are investigating.