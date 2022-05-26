Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

One passenger killed in plane crash near Show Low Lake

Show Low aircraft crash.jpeg
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District
Show Low aircraft crash.jpeg
Posted at 7:11 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 22:26:52-04

SHOW LOW, AZ — One person has been killed and another is in critical condition after a plane crash near Show Low Lake Wednesday.

According to Navajo County, the small plane crash happened around 6 p.m. in a meadow near Show Low Lake.

Show Low is northeast of the Valley, about 90 miles east of Payson.

The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District and Show Low police both responded to the incident.

One person has died and another was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition.

Details on what caused the crash and the exact type of aircraft involved have not been released. Mesa Timber says the NTSB and police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.