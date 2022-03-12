One dead after crash near Castle Hot Springs Road and SR-74

PEORIA, AZ — Officers responded to a deadly crash on Castle Hot Springs Road and SR-74 Saturday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicles, leaving one person dead.
DPS has not confirmed any additional injuries.
SR-74 is closed in both directions in the area of milepost 19 for an unspecified amount of time.
*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 12, 2022
State Route 74 is CLOSED in both directions due to a crash at Castle Hot Springs Road (milepost 19).
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #SR74 pic.twitter.com/pmCKoRgOwP