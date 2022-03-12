Watch
One dead after crash near Castle Hot Springs Road and SR-74

Arizona Department of Transportation
SR-74 is closed after a deadly crash at Castle Hot Springs Road and State Route 74.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 12, 2022
PEORIA, AZ — Officers responded to a deadly crash on Castle Hot Springs Road and SR-74 Saturday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicles, leaving one person dead.

DPS has not confirmed any additional injuries.

SR-74 is closed in both directions in the area of milepost 19 for an unspecified amount of time.

