Officials looking for man who went missing near Grand Canyon's South Rim

GRAND CANYON — Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

Investigators believe Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, a 45-year-old Hungarian national, visited the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on or around July 19.

NPS

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department contacted Grand Canyon park officials on August 9 in regards to Berczi-Tomcsanyi and park officials were able to locate his vehicle at the visitor's center.

Berczi-Tomcsanyi is described as a 6-foot-tall white man, 176 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has any information about Berczi-Tomcsanyi's location or has seen or interacted with him can contact officials at 888-653-0009. Officials also offer an online option to submit information, as well as an email to officials at nps_isb@nps.gov.