MCSO: 1 dead after house fire, double stabbing near Maricopa

MCSO investigating incident just west of Maricopa.
Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 16:00:01-04

MOBILE, AZ — Officials say two people were rushed to the hospital after a suspect set fire to a home in Mobile, Arizona, west of Maricopa Tuesday evening.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene near 91st Avenue and Nahalia Drive around 7:20 p.m.

According to officials, a woman called police to say her ex-boyfriend, David Holmes, stabbed both of her parents.

Investigators learned a 65-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were stabbed after Holmes set fire to their home.

The male victim, identified as Steven Allen, was later pronounced dead. Officials say the woman remains in the hospital.

Holmes was reportedly located a few miles away from the home and was taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, arson, and attempted murder.

