OFFICIAL CARDINALS JEWELRY! BaubleBar x NFL team up for a special collection

PHOENIX — If you're a fan of all things football and a fan of all things BaubleBar, you're in luck -- the two have collaborated for their first officially licensed NFL Collection! You can now cheer your hometown team to victory in your choice of shimmering earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

BaubleBar is collaborating with the National Football League to celebrate the rich heritage of America’s game. This special collection features all 32 teams, including some of football's most iconic franchises like the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, of course, our Arizona Cardinals! The NFL collaboration launches just in time for you to get your hands on these sporty staples to wear to your next home game. Each piece is meticulously crafted to depict every detail of these famous team logos.

As of September 20th, you can purchase the BaubleBar Officially Licensed NFL Collection inside select NFL team shops, on BaubleBar.com and NFLShop.com.

Here are the stadiums where you will find this authentic collection:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

and Washington Football Team

Don't see your team? Keep checking back as more are to come!

This is not the first sports line this popular jewelry company has dropped. BaubleBar has previously released officially licensed lines with the NBA and WNBA.

