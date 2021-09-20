OFFICIAL CARDINALS JEWELRY! BaubleBar x NFL team up for a special collection

PHOENIX — If you're a fan of all things football and a fan of all things BaubleBar, you're in luck -- the two have collaborated for their first officially licensed NFL Collection! You can now cheer your hometown team to victory in your choice of shimmering earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
BaubleBar is collaborating with the National Football League to celebrate the rich heritage of America’s game. This special collection features all 32 teams, including some of football's most iconic franchises like the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, of course, our Arizona Cardinals! The NFL collaboration launches just in time for you to get your hands on these sporty staples to wear to your next home game. Each piece is meticulously crafted to depict every detail of these famous team logos.
As of September 20th, you can purchase the BaubleBar Officially Licensed NFL Collection inside select NFL team shops, on BaubleBar.com and NFLShop.com.
Here are the stadiums where you will find this authentic collection:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
and Washington Football Team
Don't see your team? Keep checking back as more are to come!
This is not the first sports line this popular jewelry company has dropped. BaubleBar has previously released officially licensed lines with the NBA and WNBA.