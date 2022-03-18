Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

NTSB: Amateur-built airplane began to break up before crash near Kingman

NTSB logo
AP
NTSB logo
Posted at 7:58 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 10:58:34-04

KINGMAN, AZ — A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Thursday says a Nevada man’s experimental small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona after beginning to break up in midair.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said previously that 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it crash Feb. 19 northwest of Kingman.

According to the NTSB preliminary report, the amateur-built Vans RV-7A had “an in-flight breakup” while making a rapid descending turn and then spiraled nose-down into the ground.

The preliminary report said several pieces fell from the airplane as it descended to the ground.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars March 27 at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona