NPS searching for missing Surprise man at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service is searching for a missing man last seen at the Grand Canyon on Sunday.

NPS says 48-year-old Arturo Hernandez of Surprise was reported as one of two overdue hikers on the Hermit Trail within the Grand Canyon National Park Monday morning.

A few hours later, the second missing person reached the trailhead without incident.

Hernandez, however, has not been seen since Sunday around 11 a.m. near the Hermit Creek Camp.

Rangers hiked the Hermit Trail and aerial searches were performed Monday but Hernandez has not been located.

NPS says a total of 12 people are performing ground searches Tuesday while helicopter searches continue as well. Efforts are being focused near the Hermit and Tonto Trails as well as the Monument Creek drainage area.

Hernandez is approximately 5’10”, 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen carrying a dark gray daypack, and wearing a blue shirt, black athletic shorts, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Arturo Hernandez should call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009.