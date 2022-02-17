Watch
Nogales border officials seize $7.7 million in cocaine, hidden in shipment of cucumbers

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 4:43 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 18:43:16-05

Border officials recently announced that they seized a large stash of drugs hidden in a shipment of cucumbers in the Nogales area.

Over 615lbs of cocaine was discovered on a trailer, hidden in pallets of cucumbers at the Port of Nogales, according to officials.

The estimated value of the drugs seized totaled $7.7 million, according to officials.

Officials announced the seizure Wednesday, but it is unclear exactly when the seizure occurred.

