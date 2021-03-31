No increases for resident undergrads in tuition proposals

The Arizona Board of Regents says tuition proposals by the presidents of the three state universities for the 2021-2022 academic year don’t include increases for undergraduate students who are Arizona residents.

Regents President Larry Penley said the stance taken by the university presidents reflects a commitment to ensuring that education is affordable despite the financial hardships placed on many students by the pandemic.

While Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona proposed no tuition increase for resident undergraduates, Arizona State University went broader by proposing no tuition increases for any current or incoming student, including undergraduates and graduate students.