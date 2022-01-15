Watch
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz. A review of potential voter fraud cases in the 2020 general election in Arizona's second-largest county ended, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, with an announcement by prosecutors that none of the 151 cases they reviewed merited criminal charges. The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal to former President Donald Trump's claims that voter fraud led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 16:58:45-05

PHOENIX — A review of potential voter fraud cases in the 2020 general election in Arizona’s second-largest county ended Friday with an announcement by county prosecutors that none of the 151 cases they reviewed merited criminal charges.

The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald Trump’s claims that voter fraud led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states.

The announcement by the Pima County Attorney’s Office closes the book on more than 2/3 of all the cases of potential voter fraud that were being reviewed by election officials and prosecutors across Arizona.

County Attorney Laura Conover said investigators found no one who intended to fraudulently cast two ballots.

