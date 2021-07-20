NEON TACOS AND ELOTE! Twisted Munchies makes bright culinary creations

PHOENIX — Somewhere over the rainbow -- at Twisted Munchies in Phoenix to be exact -- you will find a smorgasbord of colorful tacos and elotes that are dripping in all shades of neon colors!

Twisted Munchies specializes in Latin-Asian fusion, street-style food. Co-owner Katie Sanchez loved the movie "Hook" growing up and wanted to decorate her table with all kinds of glowing food, like the famous scene.

See how these neon lime slime tacos are made in the video above!

Twisted Munchies AZ does pop up events around the Valley so check out their social media to see where they'll be next!