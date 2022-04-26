Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek reelection

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek a second term in office.

Nez's term as the tribe's top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced a reelection bid over the weekend from his hometown of Shonto.

He highlighted his administration's handling of COVID-19 and says he wants to ensure that plans to rebuild the economy, and extend power and water lines continue.

A handful of others have said they'll seek the position.

The deadline for presidential hopefuls to file for the job is May 4. The primary election is in August.