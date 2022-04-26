Watch
Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek reelection

FILE - Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez arrives for an event with first lady Jill Biden, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, and Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Nez announced in April 2022 he is seeking a second term in office. Nez's term as the tribe's top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. He announced a reelection bid over the weekend from his hometown of Shonto. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool, File)
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 09:13:55-04

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek a second term in office.

Nez's term as the tribe's top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced a reelection bid over the weekend from his hometown of Shonto.

He highlighted his administration's handling of COVID-19 and says he wants to ensure that plans to rebuild the economy, and extend power and water lines continue.

A handful of others have said they'll seek the position.

The deadline for presidential hopefuls to file for the job is May 4. The primary election is in August.

