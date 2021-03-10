Navajo Police Department locates missing 9-year-old girl

NAVAJO, NEW MEXICO — The Navajo Police Department has located a missing 9-year-old girl who did not return home from school on Tuesday in Navajo, New Mexico.

Officials were alerted around 6 p.m. that Franchescia Lynn Nez didn't come home after school. School officials confirmed she was in attendance at school that day.

A ground search was conducted for possible locations where she may have gone. Police continued searching Wednesday and asked the public for help.

Authorities announced late Wednesday morning that Nez was found safe. They did not release information on her whereabouts.