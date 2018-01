GALLUP, NM - The Navajo Nation will train its own police officers at its new Navajo Nation Police Academy.

Navajo Nation Public Safety Director Jesse Delmar says no other tribe has its own police academy.

Delmar says the Navajo Nation Police hired 20 recruits Wednesday who will be trained in Chinle, Arizona.

They could begin training as soon as February.

The Gallup Independent reports the Navajo academy will use curriculum based off of the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training curriculum.

Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco says in the past, recruits have been trained at Arizona State Police academics.

He says being far from their families for about four months took a toll on the recruits.