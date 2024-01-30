Navajo County health officials warn of foxes, dog testing positive for rabies

SHOW LOW, AZ — The Navajo County Public Health Services District is warning people in the area about animals recently testing positive for rabies.

Last week, officials said wild foxes were found to have rabies in the Show Low and Pinetop/Lakeside areas. Additionally, a domesticated dog from Winslow also tested positive for rabies.

The foxes reportedly showed “aggressive behavior towards the public,” a health official said.

County animal control officials are continuing to investigate and search for additional possible cases.

RELATED: Saguaro National Park East says dead foxes, bobcat attack could be rabies

“Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal,” Navajo County health officials said in a press release. “Most of the rabies cases that are reported each year occur in wild animals such as bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, although any mammal can get rabies.”

To report a bite from a wild animal or an animal acting suspiciously, contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 928-524-4050.