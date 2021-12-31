Watch
Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this March 27, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Economic stimulus checks have already begun hitting some bank accounts — and fraudsters are wasting no time trying to get a piece of the action. A healthy skepticism can help keep you from getting ripped off or otherwise harmed by check scams, bogus job opportunities, fake charities, malicious apps and more. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 7:10 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 09:10:33-05

WINDOW ROCK, AZ — The Navajo Nation’s tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The vote to send the checks to about 350,000 tribal members was approved Thursday by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez to take effect.

Wednesday’s 18-2 vote during a special session of the tribe’s lawmaking body will tap some of the approximately $2.1 billion the tribe is receiving from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

