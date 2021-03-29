National Navajo Code Talkers Day to become official state holiday

Governor Doug Ducey has signed legislation making National Code Talkers Day a state holiday.

It will be every year in mid-August, celebrated on August 14. However, according to Senate Bill 1802, if Navajo Code Talkers Day falls on any day other than a Sunday, it will be observed the Sunday following August 14.

National Code Talkers Day was established in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan.

The holiday is meant to honor and remember hundreds of Navajo men who served in communications units for the United States government. They used codes to transmit more than 800 messages that were unbreakable, helping the country in battles like Iwo Jima.