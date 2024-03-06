NASA's newest astronauts include two women with Arizona ties

Two accomplished women with Arizona ties have their sights set on the moon.

Mesa native and University of Arizona graduate Chris Birch is one of NASA’s newest astronauts. She is joined by 11 other astronaut candidates, including Jessica Wittner, who is another University of Arizona grad.

At a graduation ceremony at Johnson Space Center in Houston Tuesday, both women officially became astronauts, meaning they can be chosen to go to the International Space Station, and, one day, even the moon and Mars.

ABC15 got a chance to talk to Birch and Wittner after their graduation. Hear from them about their experiences and future endeavors in the video player above.

Read more about each of the astronauts from NASA below:

