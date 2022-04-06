Name the new Red Vines mascot and win free candy for a year!

PHOENIX — Here is your golden ticket! Win a chance to score FREE Red Vines for an entire year by naming their new mascot.

The American Licorice Company wants you to send in a name for their new bright red bendy friend! Starting Wednesday through National Licorice Day, on April 12, you can log onto the Red Vines website and submit your winning vote.

The Red Vines team will pick their favorites and those selections will go live for public voting on the Red Vines homepage from April 22 through April 30. Make sure you check back during those days to vote on the website and receive a 25% discount on your favorite movie theater candy.

On May 6, the team will choose the winning name for the new Red Vines mascot and one lucky participant will win free candy for an entire year!