Prescott Valley senior living facility rooms evacuated after water leak

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Emergency personnel in Yavapai County say rooms at the Ativo Senior Living center in Prescott Valley were evacuated Friday after a drywall collapse due to a leaking sprinkler.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical originally reported a "significant incident" at the location around 1:30 p.m.

The senior living center is located just east of Bradshaw Mountain High School near Glassford Hill Road and Long Look Drive.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical says 74 people had to be evacuated but were able to "shelter immediately" in another area of the center.

CAFM says no injuries have been reported as of this time.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical is asking residents to avoid the area as they continue to work the scene.

It's unclear how much damage the structure suffered or how long it will take to repair.