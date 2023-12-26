Multi-state pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting in Winslow, AZ

WINSLOW, AZ — A shooting involving law enforcement officers in northeastern Arizona is under investigation.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the incident started on Tuesday with the pursuit of a semi-truck in New Mexico on Interstate 40.

It's unclear if the truck was stolen or what may have initiated the pursuit.

The chase ended in Winslow, Arizona when an officer-involved shooting took place on I-40 at milepost 255.

DPS has not confirmed which law enforcement agencies were involved in the shooting. DPS has also not said if the suspect was armed or why shots were fired.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers, deputies or troopers were injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.