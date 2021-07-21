Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Mother arrested in Arizona in deaths of her 2 kids in Nevada

items.[0].image.alt
Bullhead City Police Department
Jovan Paris Trevino.jfif
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 14:41:22-04

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Authorities say a 33-year-old mother of two young children who were found dead in separate bathtubs at a suburban Las Vegas home has been arrested in northwest Arizona.

Local media reports that Jovan Trevino was arrested late Tuesday at a hospital in Bullhead City where police said she admitted herself for treatment and told staff members she had killed her children.

The bodies of her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter were found Monday in a home in Henderson.

Mohave County jail records show Trevino was being held pending her transfer in custody to Nevada.

It's not immediately clear if she has an attorney representing her.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the ABC15 app to keep track of monsoon storms