Mother, 2 sons accused of murder in Washington arrested in Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — A mother and her two sons have been arrested in Mohave County, Arizona after allegedly murdering a man and fleeing their home in Washington state.

On February 7, U.S. Marshals arrested Brenda Rasmussen, the victim’s wife, and her two sons, Danny and Andrew Jones who were wanted for a September 2021 murder in Stevens County, Washington.

The investigation into the death of Jerry Rasmussen revealed he was shot once in the head prior to being buried under a shed.

Officials say Brenda initially reported Jerry as a missing person to law enforcement.

During a search by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, a cadaver dog was brought to the family residence which alerted deputies near a newly installed shed.

On December 1, 2021 a search warrant was served at the property and upon removing the shed a decomposing body, matching the victim, was discovered in the concrete.

Authorities say at that point all three suspects left Washington state, and warrants were issued charging them with rendering criminal assistance under first-degree murder.

On January 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshal Service received information that the three suspects were possibly hiding in Mohave County.

Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force members conducted a rigorous investigation and surveillance attempting to locate the suspects.

On February 7, 2022, with the assistance of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force personnel served simultaneous search warrants on a place of business and a residence associated with the suspects.

During the execution of the search warrants, Brenda Rasmussen, Danny Jones, and Andrew Jones were arrested.

All three suspects were booked into Mohave County Detention Center awaiting extradition.