MONSOON! The largest haboob ever in Phoenix rolled through on July 5, 2011

PHOENIX — More than ten years ago, this happened...

On July 5, 2011, dust rolled in from the largest haboob ever observed to hit the Valley.

This haboob stretched almost 100 miles, topping out at over 5,000 feet tall. It was a cloud so big that it turned daylight into near-darkness, and it reached from Carefree down to the Estrellas.

Viewers out of the San Tan Valley were stunned by what they saw. People in Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Goodyear, Mesa, and everywhere in between witnessed the phenomenon.

Thick layers of dust piled on cars across the Valley.

Will we see another haboob this massive this monsoon?

Watch the video above to see the rolling wall of dust!