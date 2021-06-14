MONSOON BUGS! Things you need to know about Palo Verde Beetles

PHOENIX — Warning: This post will probably give you that phantom feeling that creepy things are crawling all over you. Thankfully they don't live long enough to cause an insect invasion.

The Palo Verde Root Borer (Derobrachus geminatus), more commonly known as the Palo Verde Beetle, may look terrifying but it is harmless to humans. They call Arizona home and chances are you've seen them in your backyard, especially during the Monsoon.

See how strange the Palo Verde Beetle is in the video above!

What's interesting about this bug is its whole life purpose is to fall in love, make babies then immediately die right after the act. Love hurts sometimes.