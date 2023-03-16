Mohave County train derailment under investigation

Mohave County is investigating a train derailment Wednesday night.

Officials say the derailment happened along Interstate 40 near the Arizona-California border.

The train was reportedly carrying hazardous materials at the time, though no spills have been detected.

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF are also investigating this incident.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the derailment.

This is a developing situation.