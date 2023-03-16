Watch Now
Mohave County train derailment under investigation

Train was reportedly carrying hazardous materials, though no spills have been detected at this time
Mohave County train derailment location
Posted at 10:25 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 01:32:45-04

Mohave County is investigating a train derailment Wednesday night.

Officials say the derailment happened along Interstate 40 near the Arizona-California border.

The train was reportedly carrying hazardous materials at the time, though no spills have been detected.

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF are also investigating this incident.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the derailment.

