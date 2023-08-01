Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Mohave County Board of Supervisors votes for full hand count of ballots in 2024 election

Screen Shot 2023-08-01 at 12.11.29 PM.png
Mohave County Board of Supervisors YouTube
Screen Shot 2023-08-01 at 12.11.29 PM.png
Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 18:39:08-04

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to do a full hand count of ballots during the 2024 election.

Watch the full special meeting here.

Election results have been a point of contention for Mohave County after the 2022 election.

The Board of Supervisors in Mohave County delayed certifying the mid-term results as part of a political statement after they say the election in Maricopa County was poorly run.

Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General in the last election, filed more than one lawsuit with the Republican National Committee in Mohave County over the November election results.

A Mohave County judge tossed Hamadeh's original lawsuit, saying to the candidate: "You haven't ended up proving the elements of the case as we review the record. There hasn't been proof there's been mistakes made."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!