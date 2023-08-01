Mohave County Board of Supervisors votes for full hand count of ballots in 2024 election

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to do a full hand count of ballots during the 2024 election.

Watch the full special meeting here.

Election results have been a point of contention for Mohave County after the 2022 election.

The Board of Supervisors in Mohave County delayed certifying the mid-term results as part of a political statement after they say the election in Maricopa County was poorly run.

Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General in the last election, filed more than one lawsuit with the Republican National Committee in Mohave County over the November election results.

A Mohave County judge tossed Hamadeh's original lawsuit, saying to the candidate: "You haven't ended up proving the elements of the case as we review the record. There hasn't been proof there's been mistakes made."