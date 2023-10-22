Missing woman found dead by hikers north of Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A missing woman was found dead by some hikers in Mohave County Friday.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, they got a call just before 5 p.m. from some hikers who believed someone may need help or be deceased near Craggy Wash, north of Lake Havasu City.

Search and rescue responded and determined the scene and were able to determine the person was dead.

Because of the steep and rugged terrain, recovery options began on Saturday morning.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman responded to the scene to help recover the body.

It was later determined the body that was found was that of 46-year-old Melinda Oakeson.

She had recently been reported missing, according to the sheriff's office.

How she died and got to that location has not yet been released.