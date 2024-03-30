Missing California woman found dead in La Paz County

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ — The body of a missing California woman was located in La Paz County late Friday night.

The La Paz County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday morning that 26-year-old Amanda Nenigar's body had been located.

Nenigar had been reported missing to the Blythe, California police department on February 28.

ABC15 is working to get more details on what led up to her disappearance and her body being discovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for more information as it becomes available.