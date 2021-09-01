Millions still working from home, more companies opting out of large spaces

About 20 million people, or 13.2% of employees, were working from home in July, according to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's a small decrease compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, data-tracking group CoStar told ABC15 that leasing volume in Phoenix has returned to near pre-pandemic levels.

"Business leaders have become more comfortable making long-term leasing decisions again," according to a spokesperson.

"However, most of the companies leasing new space are smaller and more agile firms. Larger corporations are still delaying decision-making during the uncertainty," they added.

Some businesses have decided to get rid of their offices completely.

Stardust Building Supplies, a local nonprofit, takes donated office furniture and sells it. The money is then used on giving back to the community.

"Some businesses are closing completely because of the pandemic which is unfortunate, but we do have a lot of businesses that stayed open and have their employees working remote," said Marcus Lang, Stardust's marketing director.

Lang told ABC15 they started to see an increase in business in July of last year.

"That's when we started to get an abundance of things," he said.

"And then it's kind of been a waiting period the last year to see what was going to happen with different companies," Lang added.

In addition to offices donating their unwanted furniture, Stardust said they've seen more people buying items to build workspaces at home.

"Between the two stores, we have 1,000 office chairs, about 100 desks and we have deliveries that come in every day," Lang said.

For more information about Stardust, head to their website.