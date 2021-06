PHOENIX — Someone in the Valley is $1 million richer!

The Arizona State Lottery announced a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Gilbert.

The ticket was bought at QuikTrip, located at 3720 south Val Vista Drive, for the Tuesday, June 22 drawing.

The lucky winner matched five of the four numbers for a total cash prize of $1 million.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 1, 26, 48, 51, 59.

If you have the winning ticket contact the Arizona State Lottery's Office.