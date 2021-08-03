Watch
Migrants held by Yuma Sector Border Patrol at record high

Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups say they are ending settlement talks with the Biden administration over a demand to lift a pandemic-related ban on families seeking asylum in the United States. The breakdown comes three days after two nongovernmental organizations said they were halting work with the administration to identify particularly vulnerable migrants stuck in Mexico for exemptions to Title 42, named for a 1944 public health law. The administration has denied many families and nearly all single adults an opportunity to seek asylum on grounds of preventing spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 03, 2021
The number of migrants held by the Border Patrol in the Yuma area has reached 2,500, a record high.

Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky says the migrants are waiting to be processed at the patrol’s Yuma, Wellton, and Blythe stations, as well as at a temporary soft-sided facility erected this year to help with overflow.

Agents apprehended 1,921 migrants who crossed into the U.S. in the Yuma Sector outside designated ports of entry from Friday through Monday morning.

Close to 60,000 migrants were apprehended in the Yuma Sector during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. They came from 60 countries.

